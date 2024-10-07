Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 341,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,632 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $5,819,000. Foursixthree Capital LP grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Foursixthree Capital LP now owns 651,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 321,916 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,574,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,927,000 after purchasing an additional 137,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $4.51 on Monday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.41.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 40.16%. The company had revenue of $450.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KOS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

