Norden Group LLC Sells 10,740 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Norden Group LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,740 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.9% of Norden Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,751 shares of company stock worth $63,159,286. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.