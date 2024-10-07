Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $121,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,091,909,000 after acquiring an additional 289,532 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,221,446,000 after acquiring an additional 295,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,370,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $186.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,751 shares of company stock worth $63,159,286 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

