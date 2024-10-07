Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.4% of Patron Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 23.4% during the second quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Gentry Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 116,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 45,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $186.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,751 shares of company stock valued at $63,159,286 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.