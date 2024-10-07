Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Gemsstock Ltd.

Gemsstock Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 94.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,565 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 17.1% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $53,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $5,926,000. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $20,790,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 644,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $116,222,000 after buying an additional 133,471 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.51 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.17 and its 200 day moving average is $182.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.88, for a total transaction of $1,716,551.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,656.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,751 shares of company stock worth $63,159,286 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

