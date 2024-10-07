Seven Post Investment Office LP Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Seven Post Investment Office LP cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,751 shares of company stock valued at $63,159,286 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.17 and a 200-day moving average of $182.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

