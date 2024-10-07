Main Street Group LTD Sells 1,125 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Main Street Group LTD reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,419 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.9% of Main Street Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 627,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $121,207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,678,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,290,566,000 after purchasing an additional 182,333 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.0% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,922 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.0% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.51 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.17 and its 200-day moving average is $182.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,751 shares of company stock worth $63,159,286. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.