Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,874 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 6.0% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $186.51 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 320,751 shares of company stock worth $63,159,286. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

