Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,104 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 36,604 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.8% of SVB Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $70,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $186.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 320,751 shares of company stock valued at $63,159,286. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.