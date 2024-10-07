SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,926,000. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $20,790,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 644,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $116,222,000 after buying an additional 133,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $186.51 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,751 shares of company stock worth $63,159,286 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

