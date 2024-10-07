Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Buys 1,014 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,342 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gentry Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $842,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 116,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,438,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 45,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 257,848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $49,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 320,751 shares of company stock worth $63,159,286. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.51 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.