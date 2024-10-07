Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,978 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 269,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,925,000 after buying an additional 24,024 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,022,738 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $155,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.51 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,490 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.88, for a total transaction of $1,716,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,656.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 320,751 shares of company stock valued at $63,159,286. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

