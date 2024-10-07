NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,362.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,663 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 51,858 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 4.2% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,509,435. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $16,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,254,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,094,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,509,435. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,957,403 shares of company stock valued at $471,267,184. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $124.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.49. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

