NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 914.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,442 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after buying an additional 163,482,580 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 696.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,137,521,000 after buying an additional 71,757,065 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 829.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,913,435,000 after buying an additional 57,160,191 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 892.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,737,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,773,914,000 after purchasing an additional 42,025,613 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,141,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,125,717.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $4,840,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,380,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,077,958.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,141,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,125,717.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,957,403 shares of company stock worth $471,267,184. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

NVDA stock opened at $124.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.49. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

