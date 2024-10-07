AM Investment Strategies LLC Has $77.43 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 367,648 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 19.1% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $77,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 44,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 67,405 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Apple by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 435,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $83,864,000 after buying an additional 38,149 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 27,111 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 35,657 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,062.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total value of $50,275,897.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,269,202.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,062.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 458,619 shares of company stock valued at $101,352,630. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $226.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.76.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

