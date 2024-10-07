Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Has $29.34 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,283 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the period. Apple comprises 6.4% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Apple by 5.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,731,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,628,397,000 after acquiring an additional 425,973 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its stake in Apple by 93.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 844,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $174,028,000 after acquiring an additional 409,134 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,000,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,827,000 after buying an additional 25,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 8.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 985,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $207,608,000 after buying an additional 72,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total value of $50,275,897.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,269,202.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 458,619 shares of company stock worth $101,352,630. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $226.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $237.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.