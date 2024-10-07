Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,589 in the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,264,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759,754 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729,706 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76,617.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,904,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,255 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $57.11 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average of $81.41. The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

