Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $224.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $201.97 on Monday. Applied Materials has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

