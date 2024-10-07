Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.72.

GEI has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

In other news, Director Curtis Philippon bought 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$506,690.00. In other Gibson Energy news, Director Margaret Cahill Montana purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.52 per share, with a total value of C$73,168.00. Also, Director Curtis Philippon acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.03 per share, with a total value of C$506,690.00. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GEI opened at C$22.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$18.74 and a 52-week high of C$23.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$3.23 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 23.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.6838951 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is 154.72%.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

