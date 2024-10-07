Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.21.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

NBIX stock opened at $114.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.29 and a 200-day moving average of $136.50. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $103.63 and a 12-month high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $139,527.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,860,621.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $135,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,028.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $139,527.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,860,621.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,798 shares of company stock worth $9,274,196. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,834,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,710,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,433,000 after buying an additional 150,485 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 270,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,680,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,325.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 85,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

