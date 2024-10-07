Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 979.67 ($13.10).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($13.38) to GBX 1,020 ($13.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.71) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 828 ($11.08) on Monday. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 571 ($7.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 835.19 ($11.17). The company has a market cap of £20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 974.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 753.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 731.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,823.53%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

