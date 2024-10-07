Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Digi International from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Digi International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Digi International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DGII

Digi International Price Performance

Digi International stock opened at $29.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07. Digi International has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Digi International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Digi International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the first quarter valued at $78,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 687.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 52.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.