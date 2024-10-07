United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $694.46.

Several brokerages have commented on URI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE URI opened at $789.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $735.99 and its 200-day moving average is $695.92. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $387.01 and a 12-month high of $826.24.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

