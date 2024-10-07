NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 347.50 ($4.65).

NWG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.55) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.95) to GBX 420 ($5.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWG

Insider Buying and Selling at NatWest Group

NatWest Group Trading Up 3.9 %

In other NatWest Group news, insider Yasmin Jetha bought 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.60) per share, for a total transaction of £2,896.48 ($3,874.37). 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LON:NWG opened at GBX 342.50 ($4.58) on Monday. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 168 ($2.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 372.70 ($4.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 728.72, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 340.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 316.19.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,829.79%.

About NatWest Group

(Get Free Report

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.