Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.38.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRUS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 327,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,356,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 112,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.
