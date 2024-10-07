Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRUS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $83.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.43. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $122.81. The firm has a market cap of $937.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,193.00 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 327,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,356,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 112,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.