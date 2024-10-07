AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Given Average Rating of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

AMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,187,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,548,000 after buying an additional 6,577,228 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1,894.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,121,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 1,064,805 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 92.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after buying an additional 522,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 24.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $4.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.80. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $11.88.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

