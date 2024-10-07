AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Given Average Rating of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.70.
AMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 5th.
Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $4.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.80. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $11.88.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
