Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.64.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AXSM

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $86.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.89. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.26. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.06. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.85% and a negative return on equity of 117.46%. The business had revenue of $87.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $4,022,488.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,275.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $1,005,870.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,282.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $4,022,488.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,275.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 13.6% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.