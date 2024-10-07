Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.23.

SYM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Symbotic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Symbotic from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $23.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of -99.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08. Symbotic has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $59.82.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $125,383.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,183.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $125,383.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,183.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $364,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,212.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,559. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 12.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,660,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,578 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,189,000 after purchasing an additional 345,386 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Symbotic by 191.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,281,000 after purchasing an additional 509,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Symbotic by 8.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 668,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,491,000 after buying an additional 51,712 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Symbotic by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 510,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 155,828 shares during the period.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

