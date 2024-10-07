Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mplx from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $44.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $45.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 32.68%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mplx will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Mplx Company Profile

)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

