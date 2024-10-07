Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SONY. Daiwa America upgraded Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

NYSE SONY opened at $94.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. Sony Group has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $100.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $117.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Analysts anticipate that Sony Group will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Sony Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 119,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter worth $1,413,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in Sony Group by 2,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,280,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,169 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Sony Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 284,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the first quarter worth about $1,141,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

