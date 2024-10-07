Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $173.60 on Monday. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.01.

Hamilton Lane last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $149.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.12%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hamilton Lane by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,801,000 after buying an additional 283,190 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth $22,395,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 580,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,772,000 after purchasing an additional 135,040 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth $11,445,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth $9,724,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

