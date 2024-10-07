EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.58.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.04. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $28.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EverQuote will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 1,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $33,181.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 155,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,028.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 1,641 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $33,181.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 155,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,028.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mira Wilczek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $111,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,276.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,633 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in EverQuote during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

