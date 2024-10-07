Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages have commented on CGAU. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $7.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.69. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the first quarter valued at $113,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 17,912 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

