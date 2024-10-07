Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

EE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Excelerate Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 250,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,697 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,609,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in Excelerate Energy by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Excelerate Energy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at $23.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.32. Excelerate Energy has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.14 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 1.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Excelerate Energy will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.90%.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

