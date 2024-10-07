Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Powerfleet in a report released on Thursday, October 3rd. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Powerfleet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Powerfleet in a research report on Thursday.

Powerfleet Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AIOT opened at $5.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.68. Powerfleet has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $75.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.13 million. Powerfleet had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%.

About Powerfleet

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

