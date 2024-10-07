Brokerages Set Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Target Price at $114.33

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.4% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,449 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

AEIS opened at $105.53 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $119.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $364.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

