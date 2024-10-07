PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) and Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP) Critical Survey

Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP – Get Free Report) and PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Revolutions Medical and PROCEPT BioRobotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolutions Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 0 7 0 3.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus target price of $78.17, indicating a potential upside of 7.58%. Given PROCEPT BioRobotics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PROCEPT BioRobotics is more favorable than Revolutions Medical.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PROCEPT BioRobotics $136.19 million 27.71 -$105.90 million ($2.12) -34.27

This table compares Revolutions Medical and PROCEPT BioRobotics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Revolutions Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Risk & Volatility

Revolutions Medical has a beta of -0.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.5% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Revolutions Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Revolutions Medical and PROCEPT BioRobotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A PROCEPT BioRobotics -58.73% -37.85% -26.20%

Summary

PROCEPT BioRobotics beats Revolutions Medical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolutions Medical

Revolutions Medical Corporation, a development stage company, is engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of auto retractable vacuum safety syringes in the United States and internationally. The company develops RevVac auto retractable vacuum safety syringe, which is designed to reduce accidental needle stick injuries and lower the spread of blood borne diseases. It is also developing a suite of magnetic resonance imaging software tools consisting of RevColor, Rev3D, RevDisplay, and RevScan that are designed to enhance general diagnostic confidence through education and research use. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctors' offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, convalescent hospitals, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons through distributors. Revolutions Medical Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

