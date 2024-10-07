Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.18.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRZE shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Braze from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Braze from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Braze alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Braze

Braze Stock Up 1.6 %

Braze stock opened at $31.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.96. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.03. Braze has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Braze will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $56,786.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,937.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,128,310.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $56,786.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,937.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,023,190 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 401.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 29.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Braze by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze

(Get Free Report

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.