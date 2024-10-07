Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $6.22 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Eli Lilly and Company in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.21. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $16.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and Company’s Q4 2025 earnings at $7.60 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

LLY has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $977.35.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $887.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.16 billion, a PE ratio of 130.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $900.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $848.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $531.61 and a 12 month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

