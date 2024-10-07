Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for RPM International Inc. Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RPM International in a report issued on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $5.49 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RPM International from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.70.

NYSE:RPM opened at $128.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International has a 12 month low of $88.84 and a 12 month high of $129.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at $120,590,982.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 5.9% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in RPM International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

