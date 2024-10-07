Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

UGP has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

NYSE:UGP opened at $3.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.60. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $6.34.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 567.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 36.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

