Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $5.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.55. Aeterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37.
About Aeterna Zentaris
