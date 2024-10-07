Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance
BLPH stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $440,388.00, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.70.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
