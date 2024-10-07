Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $55.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.12. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.19 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $220,064.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

