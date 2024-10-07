Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNA opened at $2.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $70.63 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Luna Innovations during the second quarter worth $37,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Luna Innovations in the second quarter worth $39,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

