StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cinedigm Stock Performance

Cinedigm stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.79.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

About Cinedigm

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.