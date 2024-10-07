Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Price Performance

TRVN stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.25) by $9.02. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Trevena will post -32.25 EPS for the current year.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

