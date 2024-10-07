Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Senseonics Stock Performance

Senseonics stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. Senseonics has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $182.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 299.69% and a negative net margin of 335.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 million. Research analysts expect that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senseonics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 25.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 415,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 85,501 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Senseonics by 16.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Senseonics by 30.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 211,128 shares during the last quarter. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

