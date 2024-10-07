StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWX opened at $2.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Avalon has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $2.69.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter. Avalon had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.08%.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

Further Reading

