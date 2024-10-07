FY2025 EPS Estimates for BancFirst Co. Reduced by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) – DA Davidson cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BancFirst in a report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.84. The consensus estimate for BancFirst’s current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BANF. StockNews.com lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

BancFirst Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $103.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. BancFirst has a one year low of $79.99 and a one year high of $111.00.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $153.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.75 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 23.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its holdings in BancFirst by 4.2% during the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,127,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,246,000 after purchasing an additional 45,629 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in BancFirst by 25.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 557.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 3,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,541. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BancFirst news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $102,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 3,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,541. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,564 shares of company stock worth $7,150,517 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.07%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

